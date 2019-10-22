UrduPoint.com
Putin, Erdogan Did Not Discuss Purchase Of Russian Fighter Jets In Sochi - Shugaev

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 08:10 PM

The purchase of Russian fighter jets by Turkey was not discussed at the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, Dmitry Shugaev, director of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, said

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) The purchase of Russian fighter jets by Turkey was not discussed at the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, Dmitry Shugaev, director of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, said.

"Not today," Shugaev told reporters, answering the question whether the issue was discussed at the summit in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi on Tuesday.

He added that the Turkish side is "studying this issue."

