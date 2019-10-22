Putin, Erdogan Did Not Discuss Purchase of Russian Fighter Jets in Sochi - Shugaev

The purchase of Russian fighter jets by Turkey was not discussed at the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, Dmitry Shugaev, director of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, said

"Not today," Shugaev told reporters, answering the question whether the issue was discussed at the summit in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi on Tuesday.

He added that the Turkish side is "studying this issue."