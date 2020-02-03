Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, did not hold a phone converation, following the attack on Turkish troops in Syria's Idlib, but one could be arranged quickly, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, did not hold a phone converation, following the attack on Turkish troops in Syria's Idlib, but one could be arranged quickly, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish NTV broadcaster reported that four Turkish troops were killed and nine injured in clashes with Syrian government forces in Idlib.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara had launched retaliatory attacks on Syrian positions in Idlib.

"The Russian and Turkish military are in constant contact. There has been no top-level conversation yet, but there is no doubt that if the presidents deem it necessary, [a phone conversation] can be set up in the shortest possible time," Peskov said.

He added that Moscow remained concerned over the continued activities of terrorist groups in Syria's Idlib.