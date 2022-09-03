Putin, Erdogan Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Ukraine During Phone Call - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed bilateral cooperation, the situation in Ukraine and the grain deal during a phone conversation on Saturday, the Kremlin said.

"In the context of agreements reached during the high-level talks in Sochi on August 5, they discussed further developing multifaceted cooperation between Russia and Turkey," the Kremlin said.

The leaders also confirmed the intention to expand trade and economic relations, as well as advance joint strategic projects in the energy sector.

The discussion also focused on pressing Ukraine-related issues, the Kremlin said.

"The situation in Ukraine was also discussed. Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted Russia's constructive role in organizing the IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The leaders addressed the implementation of the grain deal brokered by Turkish President in Istanbul on July 22," the statement said.