Putin, Erdogan Discuss Coronavirus Response, Syria - Turkish Leader's Office

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 08:12 PM

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Coronavirus Response, Syria - Turkish Leader's Office

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed cooperation on the coronavirus fight and the situation in Syria, the office of the Turkish leader said Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed cooperation on the coronavirus fight and the situation in Syria, the office of the Turkish leader said Monday.

"Our president held phone talks with Vladimir Putin. The leaders discussed the cooperation on the coronavirus response as well as steps after the pandemic. The situation in Syria was also discussed," Erdogan's office said.

The presidents discussed regional issues and bilateral cooperation.

