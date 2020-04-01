Putin, Erdogan Discuss Coronavirus, Syrian Crisis Settlement via Phone - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have discussed the Syrian crisis settlement and the coronavirus, agreeing upon further contacts, during a phone conversation, held at Ankara's initiative, the Kremlin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have discussed the Syrian crisis settlement and the coronavirus, agreeing upon further contacts, during a phone conversation, held at Ankara's initiative, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"They have continued the detailed exchange of opinions on the Syrian crisis settlement, including the implementation of the Russian-Turkish agreements on Idlib zone stabilization, reached on March 5, 2020.

They have also touched upon the Libyan problematic," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The presidents have also discussed the bilateral agenda, with a focus on cooperation on trade and the economy. They have agreed to continue contacts on different levels.

Putin and Erdogan have discussed the coronavirus pandemic, the Kremlin added. They have briefed each other on the measures implemented for fighting the coronavirus. Special attention was paid to the return of Russians, stranded in Turkey, back home.