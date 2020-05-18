UrduPoint.com
Putin, Erdogan Discuss COVID-19, Libya - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 08:05 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the cooperation on the coronavirus vaccines and expressed their concerns over the situation in Libya, the Kremlin said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the cooperation on the coronavirus vaccines and expressed their concerns over the situation in Libya, the Kremlin said Monday.

"The importance of further cooperation of relevant agencies of the two countries, on many treatment methods and vaccine development was stressed," the Kremlin said.

Putin thanked Erdogan for helping with the repatriation of Russians and for the aid to several Russian regions.

"President of Russia and turkey expressed concerns over the escalation of clashes in Libya," the Kremlin said.

The two leaders discussed the prospects for the cooperation on trade and the economy.

Putin and Erdogan discussed Syria as well and expressed readiness on both sides to boost the effort to carry out agreements on Idlib.

