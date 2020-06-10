UrduPoint.com
Putin, Erdogan Discuss COVID-19, Stress Importance Of Restoring Ties - Kremlin

Wed 10th June 2020 | 09:57 PM

Putin, Erdogan Discuss COVID-19, Stress Importance of Restoring Ties - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed the coronavirus effort and stressed the need to fully restore the bilateral ties as COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted, the Kremlin said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed the coronavirus effort and stressed the need to fully restore the bilateral ties as COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted, the Kremlin said Wednesday.

"The most important aspects of the coronavirus infection effort were discussed. The need to fully gradually restore, as the restrictions are being lifted, the ties on the economy and trade, culture and humanitarian matters was stressed," the Kremlin said.

