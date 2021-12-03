Putin, Erdogan Discuss Energy Issues - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed energy in a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed energy in a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"A number of topical issues on the bilateral agenda were considered, including the practical aspects of cooperation in energy and agriculture.

It was agreed to instruct the relevant departments to actively engage in the preparation of the next session of the High-Level Cooperation Council, which could be held early next year," the statement says.