UrduPoint.com

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Expanding Bilateral Cooperation In Different Spheres - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Expanding Bilateral Cooperation in Different Spheres - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a telephone conversation on Sunday discussed issues of expanding bilateral cooperation in various spheres, the Kremlin said.

"A telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan took place. Issues of expanding bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed in detail. In particular, a record growth in trade turnover was noted," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The leaders also discussed the situation in Ukraine and the implementation of the Grain Deal, the Kremlin said.

"The progress of the implementation of the Istanbul agreements of July 22 on the export of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports and the export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers was discussed.

This deal is complex in nature, which requires removing obstacles to relevant supplies from Russia in order to meet the needs of the countries most in need," the statement read.

According to the Kremlin, Putin and Erdogan also discussed joint energy projects and exchanged views on the creation of a regional gas hub in Turkey.

"The special importance of joint energy projects, first of all in the gas sector, was emphasized. In view of the results of the recent talks in Istanbul by Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller, the sides continued to exchange views on the initiative of creating a regional gas hub in Turkey," the Kremlin said.

The issue of Syria was also on the agenda of the meeting, the Kremlin said, adding that Russian and Turkish defense and foreign ministries will maintain close contacts in this regard.

Related Topics

Syria Exchange Ukraine Russia Turkey Progress Vladimir Putin Istanbul Hub Tayyip Erdogan July Gas Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

9 hours ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

18 hours ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

18 hours ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

18 hours ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

18 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.