Putin, Erdogan Discuss Expanding Bilateral Cooperation in Different Spheres - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a telephone conversation on Sunday discussed issues of expanding bilateral cooperation in various spheres, the Kremlin said.

"A telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan took place. Issues of expanding bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed in detail. In particular, a record growth in trade turnover was noted," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The leaders also discussed the situation in Ukraine and the implementation of the Grain Deal, the Kremlin said.

"The progress of the implementation of the Istanbul agreements of July 22 on the export of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports and the export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers was discussed.

This deal is complex in nature, which requires removing obstacles to relevant supplies from Russia in order to meet the needs of the countries most in need," the statement read.

According to the Kremlin, Putin and Erdogan also discussed joint energy projects and exchanged views on the creation of a regional gas hub in Turkey.

"The special importance of joint energy projects, first of all in the gas sector, was emphasized. In view of the results of the recent talks in Istanbul by Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller, the sides continued to exchange views on the initiative of creating a regional gas hub in Turkey," the Kremlin said.

The issue of Syria was also on the agenda of the meeting, the Kremlin said, adding that Russian and Turkish defense and foreign ministries will maintain close contacts in this regard.