Putin, Erdogan Discuss Fight Against Terrorism, Drug Trafficking In Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 07:29 PM

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey in a phone call on Saturday discussed the urgent need to combat terrorism and drug trafficking in Afghanistan and agreed to cooperate on the issue, the Kremlin reported

"The sides discussed in detail the situation in Afghanistan.

They emphasized the importance of ensuring stability and peace in the country, strict observance of order and the rule of law. They also stressed that the priority should be given to the tasks of combating terrorism and drug trafficking. The presidents then agreed to strengthen bilateral coordination on Afghan issues," the statement said.

The two leaders further talked about trade and economic cooperation, primarily in the energy sector.

