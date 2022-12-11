UrduPoint.com

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Grain Deal, Syria, Energy Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2022 | 05:10 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held telephone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday and discussed issues of bilateral interest, the office of the Turkish leader told Sputnik.

"During the conversation, relations between Turkey and Russia, especially energy, were discussed, and assessments of regional issues, including the grain corridor and the fight against terrorism were made," the statement said.

According to the statement, Erdogan said that "by joint efforts, more than 13 million tons of grain were delivered to those in need." Erdogan added that Moscow and Ankara can start working on the export of various food products and other goods within the grain corridor.

Erdogan expressed hope that the crisis in Ukraine "will end as soon as possible."

It is also important to clear the border of militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party to a depth of at least 30 kilometers along the border in accordance with the 2019 Sochi memorandum, the Turkish president added.

Later in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed to Sputnik that the leaders held a conversation.

"Yes. There was a telephone conversation. We are preparing a statement," Peskov said.

