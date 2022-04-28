UrduPoint.com

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Humanitarian Situation In Ukraine - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2022 | 06:15 PM

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Humanitarian Situation in Ukraine - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed the humanitarian situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed the humanitarian situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Kremlin said.

"The discussion of the humanitarian aspects of the situation in Ukraine and Donbas continued, in particular, taking into account the results of the talks in Moscow by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Parties agreed to continue communication," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz rejects summary for increase in POL pri ..

PM Shehbaz rejects summary for increase in POL prices

7 minutes ago
 Federal govt to file reference against Imran Khan, ..

Federal govt to file reference against Imran Khan, six others under Article 6

16 minutes ago
 Qamar says he committed sin by casting Mahira Khan ..

Qamar says he committed sin by casting Mahira Khan for Sadqay Tumhare

27 minutes ago
 121 drivers fined for overcharging commuters

121 drivers fined for overcharging commuters

31 seconds ago
 Poland Buys Russian Gas From Germany After Suspens ..

Poland Buys Russian Gas From Germany After Suspension of Direct Supplies - Gazpr ..

32 seconds ago
 SRSO marks World Malaria Day

SRSO marks World Malaria Day

34 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.