Putin, Erdogan Discuss Humanitarian Situation in Ukraine - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed the humanitarian situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Thursday, the Kremlin said.

"The discussion of the humanitarian aspects of the situation in Ukraine and Donbas continued, in particular, taking into account the results of the talks in Moscow by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Parties agreed to continue communication," the Kremlin said in a statement.