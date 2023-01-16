UrduPoint.com

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Implementation Of Ukraine Grain Exports Agreements - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2023 | 07:44 PM

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Implementation of Ukraine Grain Exports Agreements - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the implementation of agreements on the export of grain from Ukraine and the supply of food and fertilizers from Russia, the Kremlin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the implementation of agreements on the export of grain from Ukraine and the supply of food and fertilizers from Russia, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"The progress of the implementation of the Istanbul 'package' agreements of July 22, 2022 on the export of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports and the unblocking of food and fertilizer supplies from Russia has been discussed," the statement said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Progress Vladimir Putin Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan July From

Recent Stories

China kicks off implementing decision to set up Gw ..

China kicks off implementing decision to set up Gwadar oil refinery

1 minute ago
 Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) to hold 'Khuli K ..

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) to hold 'Khuli Kutchery' on Jan 17

1 minute ago
 Putin Draws Erdogan's Attention to Kiev's Destruct ..

Putin Draws Erdogan's Attention to Kiev's Destructive Line - Kremlin

1 minute ago
 NA suspends business, condoles demise of MNA Legha ..

NA suspends business, condoles demise of MNA Leghari

1 minute ago
 Secretary Housing lauds PHA's "Green Restaurant" p ..

Secretary Housing lauds PHA's "Green Restaurant" project

6 minutes ago
 Italian Military Police Arrest Most Wanted Mafia B ..

Italian Military Police Arrest Most Wanted Mafia Boss Matteo Messina Denaro

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.