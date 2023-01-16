Putin, Erdogan Discuss Implementation of Ukraine Grain Exports Agreements - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the implementation of agreements on the export of grain from Ukraine and the supply of food and fertilizers from Russia, the Kremlin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the implementation of agreements on the export of grain from Ukraine and the supply of food and fertilizers from Russia, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"The progress of the implementation of the Istanbul 'package' agreements of July 22, 2022 on the export of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports and the unblocking of food and fertilizer supplies from Russia has been discussed," the statement said.