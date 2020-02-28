Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, held a phone conversation on Friday and discussed recent escalations in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, held a phone conversation on Friday and discussed recent escalations in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Today, a phone conversation took place between the presidents, Putin and Erdogan, at the request of the Turkish leader. The conversation was thorough and was dedicated to the need to do everything to fulfill the initial agreement on the Idlib de-escalation zone," Lavrov said.

The foreign minister also said that the Moscow-Ankara consultations over the Idlib situation would continue.

"Just an hour and a half ago it was reported that the Russian and Turkish negotiators who worked in Ankara yesterday and the day before agreed to continue their work today. So I do not think that we are dealing with problems of the Astana format that are impossible to solve. And I am convinced that if the military, diplomats and representatives of the security services of our countries can concentrate on the basic agreements on the de-escalation zone in Idlib, these agreements can lead to their practical implementation," Lavrov said after the talks with Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn.