Putin, Erdogan Discuss Joint Production Of Sputnik V In Turkey - Kremlin

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Joint Production of Sputnik V in Turkey - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed possible production of the coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V at facilities in Turkey with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"They are also working on a possibility for setting up its joint production at Turkish facilities," the press service said in a statement.

The sides also addressed the fight against the pandemic itself.

"They had an in-depth discussion on the issues of the fight against the spread of the coronavirus disease, which included taking into consideration the current epidemiological situation in Turkey," the statement read.

"Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked the Russian side for its assistance. In their mutual opinion, the epidemiological measures that are being taken will allow having the situation improve significantly and resume the bilateral ties in the area of tourism," the statement added.

"Russia's readiness to increase practical cooperation in that direction [the fight against the pandemic] has been emphasized. This entails, among other things, speedy organization of shipments of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, starting this month," the statement mentioned.

