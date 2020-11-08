Putin, Erdogan Discuss Karabakh Conflict in Phone Call - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Kremlin said Saturday.

"They held a detailed discussion of the situation around the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The Russian president informed his Turkish counterpart about a series of phone talks he had held with Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders. These contacts aimed at finding a way to end hostilities and nearing a political and diplomatic solution," a press release read.

"They confirmed their full readiness for cooperation in order to find a peaceful solution to the conflict," the Kremlin added.