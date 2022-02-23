UrduPoint.com

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Long-Term Legal Security Guarantees For Russia Over Phone - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Long-Term Legal Security Guarantees for Russia Over Phone - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday discussed the development of long-term legal security guarantees for Russia over phone, the Kremlin said.

"The topic of developing long-term legal security guarantees for Russia was also touched upon. In this regard, Vladimir Putin expressed disappointment with the US and NATO response, which was reduced to an attempt to ignore Russia's legitimate concerns and demands," the statement read.

Putin and Erdogan agreed to continue maintaining contacts between Russian and Turkey in different formats.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

1 hour ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

1 hour ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

2 hours ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

2 hours ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs ..

PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>