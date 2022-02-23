Putin, Erdogan Discuss Long-Term Legal Security Guarantees for Russia Over Phone - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday discussed the development of long-term legal security guarantees for Russia over phone, the Kremlin said.

"The topic of developing long-term legal security guarantees for Russia was also touched upon. In this regard, Vladimir Putin expressed disappointment with the US and NATO response, which was reduced to an attempt to ignore Russia's legitimate concerns and demands," the statement read.

Putin and Erdogan agreed to continue maintaining contacts between Russian and Turkey in different formats.