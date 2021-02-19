UrduPoint.com
Putin, Erdogan Discuss Moscow-Ankara Cooperation On Karabakh Development - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 12:10 AM

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Moscow-Ankara Cooperation on Karabakh Development - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Thursday discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, including Moscow-Ankara cooperation on the socio-economic development of the region, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Thursday discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, including Moscow-Ankara cooperation on the socio-economic development of the region, the Kremlin said.

"The [leaders] continued discussions of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh in the context of the implementation of the agreements recorded in the statements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia dated November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021. Coordination of actions of Russia and Turkey in the interests of the socio-economic development of the region [was discussed]. [Sides expressed] satisfaction with the start of work of the joint Russian-Turkish Center for monitoring the ceasefire," the Kremlin said.

More Stories From World

