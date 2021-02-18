Putin, Erdogan Discuss Potential Joint Production of Russian Vaccines in Turkey - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) President of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed the potential deliveries of Russian coronavirus vaccines to Turkey and possibility of the vaccine production in Turkey, the Kremlin said Thursday.

"The discussion concerned prospects for boosting cooperation on the fight against the coronavirus, including potential delivery of Russian vaccines and organization of their manufacturing in Turkey," the Kremlin said.

The two leaders stressed that they were interested in developing large joint energy projects, citing this as one of the priorities in bilateral relations.

With regard to international affairs, Putin and Erdogan remarked on the importance of the interim authorities in Libya being formed with the help of the United Nations.