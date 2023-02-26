UrduPoint.com

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Pressing Issues On Bilateral Agenda By Phone - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published February 26, 2023 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have discussed topical issues on the bilateral agenda in a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

"During the telephone conversation ... some topical issues on the bilateral agenda were touched upon," the statement read.

Putin also sent Erdogan a letter with birthday greetings on Sunday.

