Putin, Erdogan Discuss Pressing Issues on Bilateral Agenda by Phone - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have discussed topical issues on the bilateral agenda in a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

"During the telephone conversation ... some topical issues on the bilateral agenda were touched upon," the statement read.

Putin also sent Erdogan a letter with birthday greetings on Sunday.