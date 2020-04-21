Putin, Erdogan Discuss Range of Issues by Phone, Including Spread of COVID-19 - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed in a phone conversation a range of issues, including those related to the spread of the coronavirus infection, the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday

"The focus of the discussion was a set of issues related to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. There is a willingness to boost joint efforts in the fight against the infection, including via the health ministries and other relevant agencies, as well as to continue close coordination in order to ensure the return of citizens of Russia and Turkey to homeland," the statement says.

Putin and Erdogan exchanged views on Syria, including on the implementation of the agreements on Idlib, the Kremlin said.

"The presidents of Russia and Turkey exchanged views on the situation in Syria in detail, including the implementation of the agreements on the Idlib de-escalation zone firstly, the additional protocol to the Sochi memorandum of September 17, 2018, which was adopted in Moscow on March 5," it said.

The leaders reaffirmed the need for unconditional compliance with the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.

"At the same time, the importance of continued close cooperation between Russia and Turkey via military and diplomatic channels was emphasized," the Kremlin said.

The two presidents also discussed the implementation of joint projects in nuclear energy.

"In addition, topical issues of Russian-Turkish cooperation were touched upon, primarily in the trade and economic sphere, including the implementation of joint projects in the nuclear energy sector, the expansion of cooperation in the agricultural and transport sectors. It was agreed to continue regular contacts at various levels," the statement says.