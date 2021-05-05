UrduPoint.com
Putin, Erdogan Discuss Russia-Turkey Interaction On Syria Stabilization - Kremlin

Wed 05th May 2021 | 07:42 PM

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Russia-Turkey Interaction on Syria Stabilization - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed in a phone call on Wednesday the situation in Syria and the efforts of their respective states to resolve the crisis in the Arab country, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed in a phone call on Wednesday the situation in Syria and the efforts of their respective states to resolve the crisis in the Arab country, the Kremlin said.

"The constructive nature of the interaction between Russia and Turkey aimed at further stabilization in Syria was noted. The plan for further coordinated work in order to advance the intra-Syrian dialogue within the Constitutional Committee framework, as well as an uncompromising struggle against the remnants of terrorist groups in a number of Syrian regions, was laid out," the statement read.

More Stories From World

