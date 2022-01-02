Putin, Erdogan Discuss Security Proposals, Syria, Libya - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed Russia's recent security guarantee proposals for the West, the Kremlin said Sunday.

The two leaders exchanged New Year greetings in a phone conversation and summed up the past year's results in terms of bilateral cooperation.

They "reaffirmed readiness to further increase mutually beneficial partnership of Russia and Turkey," the Kremlin said.

"They also touched upon international matters such as the well-known proposals to work out legally binding guarantees that would ensure Russia's security as well as the situation in the South Caucasus, resolution of conflicts in Syria and Libya," the Kremlin said in a statement.