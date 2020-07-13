Putin, Erdogan Discuss Situation in Idlib, Need to Resume Intra-Libyan Talks - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have discussed in their phone conversation the situation in Syria's Idlib and the need to resume intra-Libyan negotiations, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"They have continued discussing pressing international matters. They have stressed the need to boost effort toward Syrian crisis settlement, including through the Astana format, based on agreements reached at the Russian-Turkish-Iranian video conference, held on July 1. They have highly appreciated cooperation between Russia's and Turkey's defense ministries, which has enabled stabilization of the situation in Idlib and in the north-west of the Syrian Arab Republic," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The leaders have confirmed commitment to Libya ceasefire and the need to resume intra-Libyan negotiations, which should be based on decisions made at the international conference in Berlin and approved by the United Nations Security Council, the Kremlin added.

"It has been agreed to boost joint political and diplomatic effort," the Kremlin said.

According to the Kremlin, Putin and Erdogan have also discussed the prospects of resuming touristic exchange due to the improvement of the sanitary and epidemiological situation.

"The Russian president has expressed gratitude for the Turkish partners' readiness to provide assistance to a range of Russian regions in their fight against the spreading of the coronavirus infection," the Kremlin said.