Putin, Erdogan Discuss Situation In Libya, Importance Of Maintaining Ceasefire - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 01:20 AM

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Situation in Libya, Importance of Maintaining Ceasefire - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, talked over the phone on Tuesday and discussed the situation in Libya, noting the importance of observing a ceasefire and implementing the Berlin conference resolutions, the Kremlin press service said.

A telephone conversation between the two leaders took place at the initiative of the Turkish side.

"In the exchange of views on the Libyan settlement, the importance of observing the ceasefire regime established in the country on January 12 of this year and the implementation of the results of the January 19 Berlin International Conference, was emphasized," the statement read.

