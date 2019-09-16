Putin, Erdogan Discuss Situation in Syria at Ankara Talks

(@imziishan)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he discussed the Syrian crisis with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during talks in Ankara on Monday, including the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone

"We talked face to face, discussed in detail the Syrian crisis and ways to resolve it, we also talked about bilateral cooperation in almost all areas.

We touched upon the urgent issues related to Syria, say, in the Idlib zone ..." Putin said in a statement aired by the Rossiya 24 television.

Putin also noted that he and Erdogan stressed the need to improve coordination on certain issues, to give an additional impetus to the respective foreign and defense ministries, as well as security agencies, to closely coordinate their efforts to normalize the situation in the country.