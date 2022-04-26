UrduPoint.com

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Situation In Ukraine - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2022 | 03:11 PM

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed the situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed the situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"I can really confirm, moreover, I can say that it (the phone conversation) has already taken place and I can confirm that, indeed, Ukraine was discussed there. We will give a more detailed statement (later)," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan

More Stories From World

