Putin, Erdogan Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed the situation in Ukraine during a phone conversation on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"I can really confirm, moreover, I can say that it (the phone conversation) has already taken place and I can confirm that, indeed, Ukraine was discussed there. We will give a more detailed statement (later)," Peskov told reporters.