Putin, Erdogan Discuss Syria, Name Idlib Ceasefire Monitoring As Priority - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 seconds ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 10:37 PM

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Syria, Name Idlib Ceasefire Monitoring as Priority - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed the situation in Syria and listed as priorities monitoring of the Idlib ceasefire as well as neutralization of terrorists, the Kremlin said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed the situation in Syria and listed as priorities monitoring of the Idlib ceasefire as well as neutralization of terrorists, the Kremlin said Wednesday.

"The situation in the Syrian Arab Republic was discussed as well. [The two leaders] stressed the need to increase effort to implement Russian-Turkish agreements on Idlib de-escalation zone including the additional protocol, adopted in Moscow, to the Sochi memorandum dated September 2018. The priority tasks include control over the ceasefire implementation and neutralization of terrorists active in Idlib," the Kremlin said.

More Stories From World

