Putin, Erdogan Discuss Syria, Normalization of Ankara-Damascus Relations - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed the Syrian issue in a phone conversation on Saturday, stressing the need to continue normalizing relations between Ankara and Damascus, the Kremlin said.

"The sides discussed the Syrian issue, stressing the importance of continuing the process of normalizing the Turkish-Syrian relations. The Turkish president noted Russia's constructive mediating role in this regard," the statement read.