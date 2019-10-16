UrduPoint.com
Putin, Erdogan Discuss Syria Over Phone, Agree To Avoid Syrian-Turkish Clashes - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 01:20 AM

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Syria Over Phone, Agree to Avoid Syrian-Turkish Clashes - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed the situation in northern Syria in a phone call on Tuesday night and agreed to avoid clashes between the Turkish and Syrian armed forces, the Kremlin said.

"The two leaders continued discussing the situation in Syria, including in the country's north. They stressed, among other things, the need to avoid conflicts between armed forces of Turkey and the Syrian government," the statement read.

