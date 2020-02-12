Putin, Erdogan Discuss Syria Over Phone Amid New Tensions in Idlib - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have held a phone conversation to discuss the Syrian crisis settlement in light of new tensions in the Idlib de-escalation zone, the Kremlin said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have held a phone conversation to discuss the Syrian crisis settlement in light of new tensions in the Idlib de-escalation zone, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

The phone call was held at Turkey's initiative, according to the Kremlin.

"They have continued discussing various aspects of the Syrian crisis settlement, most importantly in the context of the deterioration of the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone. They have noted the importance of full implementation of the existing Russian-Turkish agreements, including the Sochi memorandum, signed on September 17, 2018," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The presidents have agreed on additional contacts of the countries' defense bodies, the Kremlin added.