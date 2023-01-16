Putin, Erdogan Discuss Ukraine, Prisoners Exchange, Especially Those Wounded - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during which the presidents discussed the situation around Ukraine and the exchange of prisoners, the Kremlin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during which the presidents discussed the situation around Ukraine and the exchange of prisoners, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The exchange of views on the situation around Ukraine continued. In particular, at the initiative of the Turkish side and taking into account recent contacts in Ankara, the commissioners of Russia and Ukraine for human rights will touch upon the issue of the exchange of prisoners, primarily of the wounded," the statement said.