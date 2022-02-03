UrduPoint.com

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Various Options For Meeting Dates, No Final Decision Yet - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have discussed various options for meeting dates, including late February, but there are no exact dates yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have discussed various options for meeting dates, including late February, but there are no exact dates yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"The two leaders really talked about possible options � in late February, other dates. And indeed, both sides are interested in this to happen as soon as the epidemiological situation and the schedules of the presidents allow. There are no exact dates yet. We hope that this will happen as soon as possible," Peskov told reporters.

