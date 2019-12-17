Putin, Erdogan Discussed Agreements to Stabilize Situation in Syria - Kremlin

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed agreements to stabilize the situation in Idlib and northeast Syria , the Kremlin said in a statement Tuesday.

"The leaders also exchanged views on Syria, including in the context of Russian-Turkish agreements to stabilize the situation in Idlib and in the northeast of the Syrian Arab Republic. The importance of building up joint efforts to combat terrorist groups was stressed," it said.

The telephone conversation was requested by the Turkish side.