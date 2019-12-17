UrduPoint.com
Putin, Erdogan Discussed Agreements To Stabilize Situation In Syria - Kremlin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 09:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed agreements to stabilize the situation in Idlib and northeast Syria, the Kremlin said in a statement Tuesday.

"The leaders also exchanged views on Syria, including in the context of Russian-Turkish agreements to stabilize the situation in Idlib and in the northeast of the Syrian Arab Republic. The importance of building up joint efforts to combat terrorist groups was stressed," it said.

The telephone conversation was requested by the Turkish side.

