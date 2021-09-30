Putin, Erdogan Discussed Aviation Cooperation at Sochi Meeting - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have discussed aviation cooperation, given Ankara's exclusion from the US program on F-35 jets development, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have discussed aviation cooperation, given Ankara's exclusion from the US program on F-35 jets development, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"They mentioned aviation cooperation. You know that Americans excluded Turkey from their program," Peskov told reporters.