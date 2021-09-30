UrduPoint.com

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Aviation Cooperation At Sochi Meeting - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 04:07 PM

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Aviation Cooperation at Sochi Meeting - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have discussed aviation cooperation, given Ankara's exclusion from the US program on F-35 jets development, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have discussed aviation cooperation, given Ankara's exclusion from the US program on F-35 jets development, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"They mentioned aviation cooperation. You know that Americans excluded Turkey from their program," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Ankara Tayyip Erdogan From

Recent Stories

ADEX holds webinar to showcase financing solutions ..

ADEX holds webinar to showcase financing solutions to support local exporters

11 minutes ago
 UAE announces 265 new COVID-19 cases, 351 recoveri ..

UAE announces 265 new COVID-19 cases, 351 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

26 minutes ago
 RTA and Canon launch photography contest marking t ..

RTA and Canon launch photography contest marking the opening of Expo 2020

26 minutes ago
 SEWA’s trial run of 2nd group H-class gas turbin ..

SEWA’s trial run of 2nd group H-class gas turbine a success

26 minutes ago
 Tropical cyclone may cause torrential rains, squal ..

Tropical cyclone may cause torrential rains, squally winds, warns PMD

28 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai launches its official and business ..

Expo 2020 Dubai launches its official and business apps

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.