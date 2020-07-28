(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, had a phone conversation, discussing the tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the situation in Syria and Libya, the Turkish leader's administration said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, had a phone conversation, discussing the tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the situation in Syria and Libya, the Turkish leader's administration said.

"Our President and Russian leader Vladimir Putin during phone talks assessed steps to strengthen Russian-Turkish relations. They also discussed tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as developments in the region, primarily in Syria and Libya," the Erdogan administration said in a statement.