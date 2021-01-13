Putin, Erdogan Discussed Joint Production of Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed, in their phone conversation, the continuing fight against the coronavirus pandemic, including plans related to joint vaccine production and use, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"While discussing the bilateral agenda, they paid a special attention to the task of boosting trade, expanding cooperation in key areas, and also problematic related to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, including implementation of plans on joint production and use of vaccines," the Kremlin said in a statement.