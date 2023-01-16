Putin, Erdogan Discussed Normalization of Turkish-Syrian Relations - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the normalization of Turkish-Syrian relations, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Issues of normalization of Turkish-Syrian relations were discussed, including in the context of Ankara's initiative to launch consultations with the participation of Russian, Turkish and Syrian representatives.

The practical significance of the joint work of Russia, Turkey and Iran within the framework of the Astana process of promoting the Syrian settlement was also noted," the statement read.