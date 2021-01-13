UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Russia-Turkey Center For Controlling Karabakh Ceasefire - Kremlin

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Putin, Erdogan Discussed Russia-Turkey Center for Controlling Karabakh Ceasefire - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed the creation of the bilateral center for controlling the implementation of the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"They touched upon certain aspects related to the formation of the Russian-Turkish center to control cessation of fire and all military actions in the conflict area," the Kremlin said in a statement, released after a phone conversation between the two leaders.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Vladimir Putin Tayyip Erdogan All

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Turkey agree to pursue joint strategy at ..

16 minutes ago

UAE vaccinates 118,928 people against COVID-19 in ..

16 minutes ago

Maulana Fazl says opposition is fighting a decisiv ..

23 minutes ago

Pb govt to introduce new Law to discourage beggary ..

9 minutes ago

DPP authority slammed for letting U.S. take advant ..

9 minutes ago

11,678 children immunized against polio on 2nd day ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.