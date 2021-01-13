Putin, Erdogan Discussed Russia-Turkey Center for Controlling Karabakh Ceasefire - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed the creation of the bilateral center for controlling the implementation of the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"They touched upon certain aspects related to the formation of the Russian-Turkish center to control cessation of fire and all military actions in the conflict area," the Kremlin said in a statement, released after a phone conversation between the two leaders.