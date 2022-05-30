Putin, Erdogan Discussed Safety of Navigation in Black, Azov Seas - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan focused on ensuring safe navigation in the Black and Azov Seas when discussing Ukraine on Monday, the Kremlin said

"When discussing the situation in Ukraine, the focus was on ensuring safe navigation in the Black and Azov Seas, eliminating the mine threat in their waters," the statement says.

Putin noted Russia's readiness to facilitate the maritime transit of goods in the Black Sea in coordination with Turkish partners.