Putin, Erdogan Discussed Situation In Transcaucasia Amid Armenian-Azeri Conflict - Kremlin

Tue 28th July 2020 | 12:11 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed by phone the situation in the Transcaucasia in the context of aggravation of situation in the area of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Kremlin said on Monday

The leaders' conversation took place at the initiative of the Turkish side.

"An exchange of views was held on the state of affairs in Transcaucasia in the context of aggravation of situation in the area of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border. Vladimir Putin stressed the importance of preventing any actions contributing to the escalation of tension.

Both sides expressed their interest in resolving the conflict situation exclusively by peaceful means, through negotiations. Readiness was expressed to coordinate efforts to stabilize the region," the statement says.

The presidents also noted that there was no alternative to the political and diplomatic settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of the principles of international law in the interests of the peoples of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

