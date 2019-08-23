UrduPoint.com
Putin, Erdogan Discussed Syrian Settlement Issues - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 04:35 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed in a phone call with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan issues of Syrian settlement, including ongoing work to form and launch the constitutional committee, the Kremlin said in a statement Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed in a phone call with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan issues of Syrian settlement, including ongoing work to form and launch the constitutional committee, the Kremlin said in a statement Friday.

"In view of the upcoming fifth summit of the guarantor states of the Astana process in September, other aspects of the Syrian settlement were also considered, including the work being carried out by Russia, Turkey and Iran, jointly with the UN, to form and launch the constitutional committee," it said.

The sides touched upon the middle East agenda and further development of bilateral cooperation and agreed to continue personal contacts and to boost efforts to eliminate the terror threat coming from the de-escalation zone in Syria's Idlib, the Kremlin said.

