Putin, Erdogan Discussing Holding Phone Talks - Kremlin Spokesman

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan , have not reached any concrete agreements on holding phone talks in the future, but are currently discussing the matter, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"At the moment [Russia] is discussing with Erdogan holding future phone talks. We do not have any concrete agreements yet," Peskov said when asked whether Putin and Erdogan planned on talking over the phone.