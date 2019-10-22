UrduPoint.com
Putin, Erdogan Do Not Discuss Purchase Of Russian Fighter Jets In Sochi - Shugaev

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 10:22 PM

The purchase of Russian fighter jets by Turkey has not been discussed at the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, Dmitry Shugaev, director of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, said

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) The purchase of Russian fighter jets by Turkey has not been discussed at the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, Dmitry Shugaev, director of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, said.

"Not today," Shugaev told reporters, answering the question whether the issue was discussed at the summit in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi on Tuesday.

He added that the Turkish side is "studying this issue."

According to the official, it is now premature to talk about negotiations on aviation contracts between Russia and Turkey.

"There are no specific negotiations on aviation issues today. We hold just consultations in this regard," he specified.

According to him, it is more realistic for now to talk about the possibility of Turkey purchasing Su-35 fighter jets, while Su-57 "may become the second stage."

