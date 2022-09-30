UrduPoint.com

Putin, Erdogan Draw Attention To Need To Implement 'Food Deal' - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Putin, Erdogan Draw Attention to Need to Implement 'Food Deal' - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan drew attention to the need to implement the "food deal," including the removal of barriers to supplies from Russia to global markets, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"Gratefulness was expressed for Turkey's contribution to the achievement of the Istanbul agreements on the exports of grain from the Black Sea ports and the exports of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to global markets," the statement says.

Related Topics

Exports Russia Turkey Vladimir Putin Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan Market From

Recent Stories

Hurricane wreaks havoc on Florida, Biden warns of ..

Hurricane wreaks havoc on Florida, Biden warns of death toll

23 minutes ago
 Court awards death penalty to man; convicts 7 othe ..

Court awards death penalty to man; convicts 7 others in murder case

24 minutes ago
 Putin Shares With Erdogan Assessment of Sabotage A ..

Putin Shares With Erdogan Assessment of Sabotage Against Nord Stream - Kremlin

24 minutes ago
 US Senate Passes Bill to Avoid Government Shutdown ..

US Senate Passes Bill to Avoid Government Shutdown, Authorize $12.4Bln in New Uk ..

24 minutes ago
 Putin, Erdogan Draw Attention to Need to Implement ..

Putin, Erdogan Draw Attention to Need to Implement 'Food Deal' - Kremlin

24 minutes ago
 Govt to conduct general elections after completion ..

Govt to conduct general elections after completion of relief, rehabilitation wor ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.