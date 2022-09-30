Putin, Erdogan Draw Attention to Need to Implement 'Food Deal' - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan drew attention to the need to implement the "food deal," including the removal of barriers to supplies from Russia to global markets, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"Gratefulness was expressed for Turkey's contribution to the achievement of the Istanbul agreements on the exports of grain from the Black Sea ports and the exports of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to global markets," the statement says.