Putin, Erdogan End 6-Hour Talks On Syria In Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 10:54 PM

The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Kremlin, focusing on the recent escalation in Syria's Idlib, ended after a little over six hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Kremlin, focusing on the recent escalation in Syria's Idlib, ended after a little over six hours.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said that the presidents spent the first three hours in face-to-face dialogue, and were later joined by members of delegations.

