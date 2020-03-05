Putin, Erdogan End 6-Hour Talks on Syria in Moscow

The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Kremlin, focusing on the recent escalation in Syria's Idlib, ended after a little over six hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Kremlin, focusing on the recent escalation in Syria's Idlib, ended after a little over six hours.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said that the presidents spent the first three hours in face-to-face dialogue, and were later joined by members of delegations.