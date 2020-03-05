Putin, Erdogan End 6-Hour Talks On Syria In Moscow
Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 10:54 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Kremlin, focusing on the recent escalation in Syria's Idlib, ended after a little over six hours.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier said that the presidents spent the first three hours in face-to-face dialogue, and were later joined by members of delegations.