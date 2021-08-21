Putin, Erdogan Exchange Condolences Over Russian Be-200 Plane Crash in Turkey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during which the two leaders exchanged condolences over the crash of the Be-200 firefighter plane in Turkey, the Kremlin press service said Saturday.

"The presidents exchanged condolences over the August 14 crash of the Be-200ES aircraft of the Russian Defense Ministry, on board of which there were both Russian and Turkish citizens. Recep Tayyip Erdogan talked about the significant contribution of Russian pilots to the fight against forest fires in the country and expressed sincere gratitude for the assistance provided," the statement said.

The two presidents also agreed on further personal contacts, the Kremlin noted.

On August 14, a Russian Be-200 firefighter aircraft crashed during landing after returning from a fire extinguishing mission in the vicinity of the city of Kahramanmaras in Turkey. There were five Russian and three Turkish crew members on board. None of them survived.