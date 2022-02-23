Putin, Erdogan Exchange Views on Russia Recognizing Donbas Republics - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, exchanged views on Moscow recognizing the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

"The leaders exchanged assessments of the situation in connection with Russia's recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics. Vladimir Putin emphasized the objective necessity of the decision taken in the face of the aggression of the Ukrainian authorities in the Donbas and their categorical refusal to comply with the Minsk agreements. Recep Tayyip Erdogan voiced his well-known views on this matter," the Kremlin said in a statement.