Putin, Erdogan Express Concern Over Large-Scale Clashes in Libya - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, expressed deep concern over the ongoing large-scale clashes in Libya during the two leaders' phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"During a thorough discussion of the situation in Libya, deep concern was expressed about the ongoing large-scale clashes in the country, which led to numerous casualties and destruction," it said.

Putin noted the importance of an early ceasefire and resumption of intra-Libyan dialogue, the Kremlin added.

"Vladimir Putin noted the importance of an early ceasefire and the resumption of intra-Libyan dialogue based on the decisions of the Berlin International Conference on January 19, approved by UN Security Council resolution 2510, and other initiatives aimed at a political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict," it said.