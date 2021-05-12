Putin, Erdogan Express Concern Over Situation in East Jerusalem - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed the situation in East Jerusalem during a phone conversation on Wednesday and expressed concern over clashes and the growing number of fatalities, the Kremlin said.

"A substantive exchange of views was held in connection with the aggravation of the situation in East Jerusalem. Serious concern was expressed about the continuing clashes, the increase in the number of killed and wounded. Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on the parties to de-escalate tensions and peacefully resolve emerging issues," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The two presidents also noted that the principled position of Moscow and Ankara is that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict needs to be resolved based on international norms.

"The principled position of Russia and Turkey in support of a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of generally recognized international legal norms, as well as the special role of the Quartet of international mediators (Russia, EU, UN, USA) in facilitating the negotiation process, was noted," the Kremlin added.